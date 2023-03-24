Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
176,408 candidates to take mock UTME, notification slips ready for printing – JAMB

No fewer than 176,408 candidates would be sitting for this year’s optional mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), scheduled to hold nationwide on Thursday, March 30. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in a statement by it’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Abuja, directed candidates, who registered for the 2023 optional Mock- UTME to commence printing of their slips from yesterday, March 23. The statement partly reads: “All candidates for the Mock-UTME are to visit https://www.jamb.gov. ng., CLICK on 2023 Mock- UTME on the MENU button to print their slips after inputting their Registration Number.

This directive is only applicable to those candidates, who had indicated interest to take the mock examination. “The Notification Slip would contain the Candidates’ Registration Number, Venue, Date, and Time of the Examination to enable them to easily locate their centres before the examination.”

