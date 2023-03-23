176,408 Candidates To Take Mock UTME, Notification Slips Ready For Printing – JAMB

No fewer than 176,408 candidates would be sitting for this year’s optional mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), scheduled to hold nationwide on Thursday, 30th March, 2023.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in a terse statement signed by it’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin in Abuja, has directed candidates, who registered for the 2023 optional Mock-UTME to commence printing of their from Thursday, 23rd March, 2023.

The statement partly reads: “All candidates for the Mock-UTME are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng., CLICK on 2023 Mock-UTME on the MENU button to print their slips after inputting their Registration Number.

“This directive is only applicable to those candidates, who had indicated interest to take the mock examination.

“The Notification Slip would contain the Candidates’ Registration Number, Venue, Date, and Time of the Examination to enable them to easily locate their centres before the examination. Candidates are also enjoined to be at their centres one hour before the examination for biometric verification.”

The Board while reiterating that the scheduled commencement time for the examination was sacrosanct, also restated its zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

“In the same vein, candidates are advised against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives, phones, among others. They are also warned to desist from the application of “laale” to do fancied drawings and paintings on their hands to avoid unnecessary interference with the whorls of their fingers which could impede biometric verification,” JAMB added.

Like this: Like Loading...