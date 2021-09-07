18 abducted in midnight raid on Kaduna community 

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

At least 18 people have been kidnapped in Keke, a community in Kaduna State.

The attack took place in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen were said to have invaded Keke community around 12midnight on Monday and started shooting sporadically in the air.

Eyewitnesses said there was pandemonium in the area as people ran out of their houses and into the bush.

The gunmen, who were many in number, were able to grab about 18 people in the ensuing confusion.

Sources said security operatives have been deployed to the community even as the authorities were yet to make any official statement on the attack.

Details shortly…

Like this: Like Loading...