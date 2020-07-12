News Top Stories

18 airlines apply for restart funds from CBN

•Jed Air, Dana, Azman, First Nation, Top Brass, Quorum, others submit list

 

 

mid harsh economic realities occasioned by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, 18 Nigerian airlines have submitted their Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) funds’ application documents to their umbrella body, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

Some of the airlines have not operated for more than two years and call to question the reason for government’s assistance to them.

But analysts say many of them still hold valid Air Operator Certificates (AOC) that still qualifies them to be regarded as airlines.

The documents had been submitted to the AON secretariat and Max Air office in Abuja for onward transmission to the apex bank.

Airlines that have submitted their documents for CBN restart funds include Dornier Airlines, OAS Helicopters, Omniblu Aviation, Quorum, Allied Air, Top Brass, TAL, ANAP Jets, West Link, Jed Air, Executive Jets, Kings Airlines and First Nation Airways.

Other airlines that have submitted include Dana Air, Max Air Limited, Skyjet Aviation Services Limited, Skypower Express Airways.

The documents duly submitted, sealed, had been delivered to the coordinator, Mr. Allen Onyema, who is the Managing Director of Air Peace, for onward delivery to the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele on behalf of AON.

Chairman, AON, Capt. Noggie Meggison told Sunday Telegraph that what the airlines are asking for was grants same way it is done in the United States to save many airlines from the impact of COVID-19 on the aviation industry.

The AON chief lamented that many airlines may not come back to operations because of the huge impact the deadly disease and closure of airspace has done to not only the aviation industry, but the entire sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

