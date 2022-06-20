18 burnt to death in Niger auto crash

No fewer than 18 persons were burnt beyond recognition in an early morning crash after an 18-seater bus they were travelling in rammed into a packed truck around Gidan Kwano, along the Minna-Bida Road in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State.

Although the bus was said to have been coming from Lagos but the destination is yet to be ascertained, as authorities said it might have been heading towards Kano or Sokoto State.

The New Telegraph gathered that the accident which occurred at about 3am yesterday happened when the bus rammed into the 10-tyre truck packed on the road and it erupted into fire.

It was however learnt that due to the time the accident occurred, there was no rescue until about 5am when people started gathering, the passengers and the bus had been burnt beyond recognition. Findings have it that two victims were rescued from the scene of the accident, but it was not clear if they were in the bus or not.

The victims were taken to the IBB Specialist Hospital, but as at the time of filing this report, one of the victims had died while the second who sustained serious burns is in critical condition.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abiodun Wasiu sussaid the victims have been given mass burial close to the scene of the accident. He said that the plate number of the bus was also burnt beyond recognition, adding that efforts are being made to trace the details of the bus.

