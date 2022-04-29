News

18 corps members to repeat service year in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

At least 18 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Batch A, Stream II, in Ebonyi State will repeat their service year in the state. Coordinator of the scheme in the state, Bamai Dawuda, stated this yesterday in Abakaliki during the corps members’ passing-out parade. The ceremony took place at Pa Oruta Ngele Township Stadium in Abakaliki. According to the coordinator, 10 of the sanctioned corps members are female while eight are male. She said another 25 corps members would serve an extension of their service, ranging from one to four months.

Their offences, she said, range from absconding from service to unauthorised journeys and other miscellaneous offences. Bamai charged the passing-out corps members to keep the flag of NYSC flying in their character and comportment. She said: “Some of the corps members did not live up to expectation and will be punished in accordance with the NYSC bye laws. “

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abiodun inaugurates 130 housing units, targets 2,500 in four years

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday disclosed that his administration is targeting the provision of 2,500 housing units to the people of the state within four years. Abiodun disclosed this during the inauguration of 130 housing units at Kemta, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, the state capital. The housing project, christened; ‘Prince Court Estate, was the […]
News Top Stories

48 Boko Haram fighters killed as 5,890 surrender

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed over 5,890 terrorists comprising foot soldiers and their commanders have surrendered with their families” because of superior firepower. It also said no fewer than 48 of the terrorists were killed, 20 arrested including their commanders. According to the military on yesterday, out of the number of the Boko Haram […]
News

Reps extend implementation of 2021 budget to March 2022

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday approved the extension of the lifespan of the 2021 budget from December 31 to January 31, 2022. The decision was consequent upon a motion brought by the leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, following a request from President Muhammadu Buhari. While presenting the request, Ado-Doguwa called for the extension […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica