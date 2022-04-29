18 corps members to repeat service year in Ebonyi

At least 18 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Batch A, Stream II, in Ebonyi State will repeat their service year in the state. Coordinator of the scheme in the state, Bamai Dawuda, stated this yesterday in Abakaliki during the corps members’ passing-out parade. The ceremony took place at Pa Oruta Ngele Township Stadium in Abakaliki. According to the coordinator, 10 of the sanctioned corps members are female while eight are male. She said another 25 corps members would serve an extension of their service, ranging from one to four months.

Their offences, she said, range from absconding from service to unauthorised journeys and other miscellaneous offences. Bamai charged the passing-out corps members to keep the flag of NYSC flying in their character and comportment. She said: “Some of the corps members did not live up to expectation and will be punished in accordance with the NYSC bye laws. “

