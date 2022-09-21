18 Eagles train for Algeria

Eighteen Super Eagles participated in the team’s first training ahead of their friendly match with the Foxes of Algeria slated for Friday.

The players arrived at Marriott hotel in Algeria as camp on Monday ahead of the international friendly match. Chidozie Awaziem was the first bird to arrive before the other 17 players joined him as training starts on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has been ruled out of the match due to injury while Villarreal forward, Samuel Chukwueze was the latest player to withdraw from the game in Constantine. Both players were replaced by Ebube Duru and Godwin Saviour.

The 18 players in camp are Okoye, Ekong, Omeruo, Awaziem, Aina, Bassey, Sanusi, Akpoguma, Ozornwafor, Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Onyedika, Simon, Awoniyi, Ejuke, Dessers, and Moffi.

However, Francis Uzoho, Adebayo, Ebube Duru, Godwin Saviour, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Haruna Lookman have not arrived in Algeria. The Super Eagles will keep a date with the Desert Foxes at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

