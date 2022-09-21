Sports

18 Eagles train for Algeria

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Eighteen Super Eagles participated in the team’s first training ahead of their friendly match with the Foxes of Algeria slated for Friday.

The players arrived at Marriott hotel in Algeria as camp on Monday ahead of the international friendly match. Chidozie Awaziem was the first bird to arrive before the other 17 players joined him as training starts on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has been ruled out of the match due to injury while Villarreal forward, Samuel Chukwueze was the latest player to withdraw from the game in Constantine. Both players were replaced by Ebube Duru and Godwin Saviour.

 

The 18 players in camp are Okoye, Ekong, Omeruo, Awaziem, Aina, Bassey, Sanusi, Akpoguma, Ozornwafor, Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Onyedika, Simon, Awoniyi, Ejuke, Dessers, and Moffi.

 

However, Francis Uzoho, Adebayo, Ebube Duru, Godwin Saviour, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Haruna Lookman have not arrived in Algeria. The Super Eagles will keep a date with the Desert Foxes at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Man Utd’s Shaw out for month with hamstring injury

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury. The left-back, 25, was injured during Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League victory at Everton, reports the BBC. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had complained about his side playing at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, so soon after Wednesday’s Champions League fixture in Turkey against […]
Sports

NPFL calendar imbalance and the continental teams

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The delay in football restart in Nigeria is bound to have negative effects on the domestic teams. On a number of times, many stakeholders in the sports industry cried out over the delay by the Federal Government and the Presidential Task Force. If the country is not ready, the world will not wait for us […]
Sports

World Cup Qualifier: Falconets arrive Benin for Senegal

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin

The Falconets on Wednesday arrived in Benin City for Saturday’s FIFA Women U-20 World Cup qualifier second leg encounter against Senegal. The Christopher Danjuma-led team were received at the Benin Airport by the Permanent Secretary of Edo Sports Commission, Sabina Chikere. It would be recalled that the Nigeria team had won the first leg encounter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica