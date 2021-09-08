18 kidnapped in Kaduna community

Bandits have again kidnapped 18 persons at Keke community not too far from the Millennium City in the suburb of Kaduna metropolis.

The attack took place in Chikun Local Government Area of the state. A source from the community said, 18 residents including women and children were among those kidnapped. He further disclosed that five of those kidnapped have also escaped from the hands of their kidnappers.

A member of the community who did not want his name mentioned said two of his uncles were among those kidnapped. He said one of the uncles came to the area on a visit only to be kidnapped by the bandits.

The community member who decried the porous security arrangement around the area said while the bandits were busy with the kidnap all efforts to get the assistance of the security operatives during the attack was not successful.

They further disclosed that a Police operations vehicle only came to the community the following morning after the kidnappers had left.

The spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohammed Jalige was yet to issue any statement on the attack

