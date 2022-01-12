18 killed, several houses burnt, as suspected Fulani herdsmen launch fresh attack in Plateau

Musa Pam, Jos

It was another day of woe for residents of Ancha village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State after suspected Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday night, invaded the village and unleashed terror on it.

National Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA) Mr Danjuma Auta told New Telegraph in Jos on Wednesday that at least 18 persons, including women and children, were massacred during the attack while several houses with food grains burnt.

The attack took place barely 24 hours after the killing of five people in Tyana village of Riyom Local Government Area by gunmen also suspected to be herdsmen.

Military Information Officer of ‘Operation Safe Haven’, Major Ishaku Takwa, who also confirmed the attack in a press statement on Wednesday, said troops responded swiftly and mobilised to the village.

However, he said by the time the troops got to the community, the attackers had fled.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven are on the trail of the assailants and details of the pursuit would be made available later.

“The Commander of the Operation, Maj. Gen. Is Ali, while commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives during the attack has reiterated his resolve to ensure perpetrators of evil on the Plateau face the consequences of their dastard acts,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Governor, Barr. Simon Lalong has condemned the attack and directs security forces to fish out the perpetuators.

Lalong, in a press statement, issued on Wednesday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, expressed deep sadness over another attack on the village which left many dead and properties destroyed.

Lalong said the attack, which was carried out on Tuesday night, is another sad tale in the unending cycle of violent attacks in the area which has continued despite several measures taken by government.

