18-month salary arrears: Edo LG boss dismisses protest

Contrary to the claim by the workers that the Chairman of Orhiomwon Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr. Silvester Okoro owed them 18-month salaryarrears, theChairman yesterday said that the council under his leadership has paid the salaries of staff of the council up to date.

Okoro, who disclosed this while reacting to the protest by some council staff on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 over what they described as months of unpaid salary arrears in Benin, the state capital, however, alleged that the protesters were sponsored by some elements in the council area in order to discredit his administration, so as to make it look as if his administration has achieved nothing.

“Those protesting cannot even tell you why they are protesting because some of them were asked to come out and protest without knowing the reason,” Okoro said, adding: “We are paying old and present salaries.

I met 18 months unpaid salary and now we have paid an appreciable level of the salary arrears.” He, however, pointed out that the issue of salary was not peculiar to Orhiomwon LGA as a council alone, but cuts across the 18 local government areas of the state, saying: “Teachers’ salary is much and they carry the chunk of our monthly allocations. By the time we get allocation from the state, it will not be enough because the teachers’ salary is much.” “The governor, in his wisdom brought about a measure of paying teachers since it is a unified workforce in the state and we all agree to it because that is the only way the problem of owing teachers can be solved.”

