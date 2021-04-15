News

18 Nigerians die of tuberculosis every hour –Experts

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Among the 30 high tuberculosis (TB) burden countries of the world. Nigeria has been rated first and sixth globally, according to WHO’s global report 2020. The WHO global report was said to have revealed that tuberculosis kills 18 Nigerians every hour, 47 Nigerians develop active TB every hour, seven of which were children. About 150,000 Nigerians were also estimated to have died from tuberculosis in 2019 according to the global tuberculosis report, 2020. These figures were disclosed at a virtual seminar organized for journalists in Ekiti and Ondo states by the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme in collaboration with Breakthrough Action. Facilitators of the programme, Dr. Tito Aiyenigba, Itohowo Uko, Raphael Onyilo, Adebare Jumoke, Eze Eze Ogale, spoke on “Tuberculosis Situation in Nigeria: Why the MediaNeedstoTalkAbout It.”

They noted that; “There is an urgent need to increase early TB case finding, notification and treatment,” in the country. According to the experts, persistent cough for two weeks or more could be tuberculosis, TB, adding that diagnosis and treatment of TB were available in all DOTS and DR-TB treatment centres nationwide.

Our Reporters

