18 Observers praise presidential, NASS polls

Eighteen local observers have praised the conduct of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections. The observers are Youth Sustainable Devt Foundation, Future Leaders Global Initiatives, Patriotic Women Foundation, Foundation for Economic Empowerment and Educational Development (Feed Africa Foundation), Grassroots Devt Centre For Peace and Social Justice, Grassroots Development and Peace Initiative, United Nigeria Peace, Centre For Grassroots Dev and Crime Prevention, International Organisation for Sustainable Development and Youth Education on Human Rights and Civic Responsibilities.

Others are Centre For Gender and Youth Civic Education, Your Voice Initiative, Women For Better Life Initiative, The People’s Care and Advocacy Initiative, Global Policy Advocacy and Leadership Initiative, Centre For Childcare and Youth Development, Erhuvwuoghene Girls Right Foundation and She4she Initiative.

Safiya Ibrahim Ogoh of the Patriotic Women Foundation, who briefed the media in Abuja on Thursday, said: “We affirm that we monitored the elections across the country and we state that despite the few challenges following the late deployment of election materials in some locations the elections passed the test of integrity and transparency “We deployed 2,000 observers and were present in 36 states and the FCT for the purpose of the election – pre-election, Election Day and result collation.”

S’west France hit by heavy floods, Paris area on flood alert

    Southwestern France was hit by heavy flooding on Monday following days of torrential rain, and several other regions including eastern Paris were on flood alert ahead of a cold snap expected later this week. The worst flooding was in the town of Saintes, 115 km (71 miles) north of Bordeaux, where the Charente […]
Two teens held in UK over Texas synagogue siege

  Two teenagers have been arrested in England as part of the investigation into a hostage-taking incident at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday. British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn, was shot dead after a standoff with police in Colleyville, reports the BBC. Details of the ages or genders of the pair arrested […]
NNPP to ICPC, EFCC: Arrest Gaya for inducing voters with N5,000

Kano South Senatorial Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Abdu- Rahaman Kawu Sumaila, has called on Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to quickly effect the arrest and prosecution of the District’s incumbent Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, for alleged commencing of votes buying and coercing of electorates […]

