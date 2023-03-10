18 Observers praise presidential, NASS polls

Eighteen local observers have praised the conduct of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections. The observers are Youth Sustainable Devt Foundation, Future Leaders Global Initiatives, Patriotic Women Foundation, Foundation for Economic Empowerment and Educational Development (Feed Africa Foundation), Grassroots Devt Centre For Peace and Social Justice, Grassroots Development and Peace Initiative, United Nigeria Peace, Centre For Grassroots Dev and Crime Prevention, International Organisation for Sustainable Development and Youth Education on Human Rights and Civic Responsibilities.

Others are Centre For Gender and Youth Civic Education, Your Voice Initiative, Women For Better Life Initiative, The People’s Care and Advocacy Initiative, Global Policy Advocacy and Leadership Initiative, Centre For Childcare and Youth Development, Erhuvwuoghene Girls Right Foundation and She4she Initiative.

Safiya Ibrahim Ogoh of the Patriotic Women Foundation, who briefed the media in Abuja on Thursday, said: “We affirm that we monitored the elections across the country and we state that despite the few challenges following the late deployment of election materials in some locations the elections passed the test of integrity and transparency “We deployed 2,000 observers and were present in 36 states and the FCT for the purpose of the election – pre-election, Election Day and result collation.”

