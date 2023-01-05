18 passengers burnt to death in Bauchi road accident

Tragedy struck in Bauchi on Wednesday evening, as an auto crash claimed the lives of 18 people who were burnt beyond recognition at Nabardo Village along the ever-busy Bauchi-Jos road.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 4.40pm.

Two commercial vehicles, a Toyota Hiace Bus and a MAN Trailer, were involved in the incident.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...