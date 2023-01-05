Metro & Crime

18 passengers burnt to death in Bauchi road accident

Tragedy struck in Bauchi on Wednesday evening, as an auto crash claimed the lives of 18 people who were burnt beyond recognition at Nabardo Village along the ever-busy Bauchi-Jos road.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 4.40pm.

Two commercial vehicles, a Toyota Hiace Bus and a MAN Trailer, were involved in the incident.

 

