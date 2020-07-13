News

18 sailors injured in explosion on US military ship

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Eighteen sailors have been injured after an explosion caused a fire on a military ship in San Diego, the fire department said.
The sailors were taken from the USS Bonhomme Richard to hospital with “non-life threatening injuries” on Sunday morning, Mike Raney, a spokesman for Naval Surface Force, US Pacific Fleet, said.
San Diego Fire Department added that they were being treated “for a variety of injuries” and the cause of the fire is under investigation, reports Sky News.
Video footage showed firefighters rushing into thick smoke billowing from the 257m (844ft) amphibious assault ship docked at the San Diego naval base.
All sailors are believed to be accounted for and have cleared the area. Raney said there were about 160 sailors and officers on board – far fewer than the thousand typically on the ship when it is on active duty.
Emergency crews in boats were spraying the burning ship down with water from hoses.
Federal Fire called on San Diego Fire Rescue crews to respond to the three-alarm fire that started at about 9am local time (5pm BST).
At about midday local time (8pm BST), the fire department said all its personnel had been instructed to leave the pier, as aerial footage showed the fire appearing to grow.
The ship was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.
The Bonhomme Richard has been stationed in San Diego since 2018 after it spent six years in Japan as part of the US Forward Deployed Naval Force.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Fugaku, world’s fastest supercomputer, searches for coronavirus treatment  

Posted on Author Reporter

A Japanese supercomputer that has been named the world’s fastest is using its extraordinary capacity to identify potential treatments for the coronavirus. Japan this week regained the top spot for the first time since 2011, ending years of US and Chinese dominance on the TOP500 site, which tracks the evolution of computer processing power, reports The Guardian. Its Fugaku […]
News

Ondo guber: Buni urges APC Committees’ members to be fair, transparent

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni has charged Screening and Appeal Panel Committees for the Ondo State governorship primaries to be fair and thorough in their assignments. Buni, who is the governor of Yobe State, gave the charge while inaugurating the two committees, urging the […]
News

FG evacuates 270 Nigerians from Egypt

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede, Muritala Ayinla and Cephas Iorhemen

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, yesterday said 270 Nigerians are expected to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, following a successful evacuation from Egypt. Onyeama made this known via his twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama as he gives an update on the evacuation process. “@EGYPTAIR conveying Nationals from Cairo, #Egypt has departed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: