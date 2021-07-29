18-year-old boy stabs prostitute to death in Ogun

An 18-year-old boy, Jamiu Malomo, has reportedly stabbed a 28-year-old prostitute to death in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Malomo allegedly killed the prostitute in order not to pay her the agreed N10,000 fee for her services.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the Adatan Divisional Police Headquarters by the chairman of the Community Development Association (CDA) of Ilupeju at Oke Aregba, Abeokuta.

According to the PPRO, the CDA chairman told the police that members of his community, on Saturday, July 18, 2021, discovered the victim’s body and the knife which the suspect used to stab her on a rock in the area. He said: “Upon the report, the DPO of Adatan Division, SP Abiodun Salau, and his detectives moved to the scene and took the corpse to the morgue of the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.

“The DPO and his crack detectives embarked on intelligence and forensic investigations to unravel the mystery behind the gruesome murder of the deceased.” Oyeyemi added that Malomo was later arrested at a bar in the Panseke area of Abeokuta where he was trying to pick up another prostitute.

“The police received information that the person who was seen last with the deceased had been sighted about 11.45pm of Thursday 22nd of July 2021, at 380 Bar, Panseke area of Abeokuta, where he was trying to pick another ‘runs girl’. “The detectives quickly moved to the area and got him arrested,” the PPRO said.

According to him, the suspect, who was released from prison custody last month, confessed to killing the pros titute. Oyeyemi said during interrogation, the suspect said he picked the deceased from Panseke and took her home for sexual pleasure.

He said: “After having carnal knowledge of the victim, the victim demanded N10,000, which was their agreement, but he refused to give her because he had only N8,000 with him.

“This led to a hot argument between them. He then gave his phone to the deceased to hold and wait for him on the road to go and bring the money for her.

“While the deceased was waiting, the suspect came back with a knife, unknown to the victim, and he stabbed her deeply in her neck resulting in the instant death of the deceased.”

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation

