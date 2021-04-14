News

18 years after, Akeredolu constructs 16.2km abandoned roads

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

After 18 years of neglect, the Akunnu- Ikaram-Oke-Agbe highway in the northern part of Ondo State that serves as a link road between the South-West and the northern part of the country is now at an advanced stage of completion. The highway, which last witnessed government’s intervention during the former Governor Adebayo Adefarati administration 18 years ago, had for a long while been abandoned over its poor and terrible state. With the road having a negative impact on the communities within the axis, the state of the road caught the attention of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who directed immediate reconstruction of the road during his third year anniversary last year. During a monitoring tour of the project, the Commissioner Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Raimi Aminu, while assuring that the road will be completed in the next 60 days, disclosed that the socio-economic activities of the communities along the highway, which had been at the lowest ebb will no doubt receive a boost. Aminu, who expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done on the roads emphasized that the road is among the best in the South- West.

