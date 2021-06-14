18 years after, FG takes over Nasarawa hydroelectric power project

The Federal Government at the weekend took over the construction of Farin-Ruwa Hydropower project in Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State after 18 years of abandonment.

The project was initiated by the administration of Abdullahi Adamu in 2004 to generate hydroelectric power, but was abandoned and taken over by Federal Government following a request by Governor Abdullahi Sule. Speaking at the event at the weekend, Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources, Malam Suleiman Adamu, said the project included the construction of regional water scheme and a dam for irrigation covering 2,000 hectares and was to be completed in 24 months.

Malam Adamu explained that the project was originally initiated by the Nasarawa State government in 2004 to generate 2,000 hydroelectric power to boost the socioeconomic development of the state, but suffered a setback, but had now been taken over by the federal government.

He said upon receipt of the Federal Government request for intervention, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 and got approval for the takeover, expansion and completion of the project

