18-yr-old girl abducted, raped and strangled in Ebonyi

An 18-year-old girl in Isuokoma, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Adanna (surname withheld), has been abducted, raped and strangled to death in the area.

The incident has thrown the people of the area into mourning. One of the sisters of the deceased who did not want her name in print, told our correspondent yesterday that the incident happened on Tuesday night, March 22, 2022, when Adanna and herself came back from Nkwoegu Isu Market with their mother around 10:00pm.

She explained that her younger sister moved to the front of their compound to make phone calls when the unknown persons abducted and whisk her away to an unknown destination where they reportedly raped and strangled her to death.

“We came back from Nkwoegu Isu Market around 10:00pm, my sister went to the front of our house to make phone calls. “I went inside the house with my mom, some minutes later, a strange number called my mom on phone that she should rush outside to look for my sister, that he was speaking with my sister on the phone when she started shouting and her phone went off,” she said

The State Coordinator of Gender Based Violence Taskforce, Mrs. Faithvin Nwanchor stated that they got the information about the incident last week, stating that they are working to see if the family have reported to the police for action to be taken about it since it’s not yet clear whether arrest has been made or not “People who came from Isu reported the matter to me, but we don’t really have much information about it because I need to know whether they have been arrested or reported to police. I will call to know whether it has been reported,” she said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah did not respond to phone calls when New Telegraph contacted her on the incident

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...