Metro & Crime

18-yr-old girl abducted, raped and strangled in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Aba kaliki Comment(0)

An 18-year-old girl in Isuokoma, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Adanna (surname withheld), has been abducted, raped and strangled to death in the area.

 

The incident has thrown the people of the area into mourning. One of the sisters of the deceased who did not want her name in print, told our correspondent yesterday that the incident happened on Tuesday night, March 22, 2022, when Adanna and herself came back from Nkwoegu Isu Market with their mother around 10:00pm.

 

She explained that her younger sister moved to the front of their compound to make phone calls when the unknown persons abducted and whisk her away to an unknown destination where they reportedly raped and strangled her to death.

 

“We came back from Nkwoegu Isu Market around 10:00pm, my sister went to the front of our house to make phone calls. “I went inside the house with my mom, some minutes later, a strange number called my mom on phone that she should rush outside to look for my sister, that he was speaking with my sister on the phone when she started shouting and her phone went off,” she said

 

The State Coordinator of Gender Based Violence Taskforce, Mrs. Faithvin Nwanchor stated that they got the information about the incident last week, stating that they are working to see if the family have reported to the police for action to be taken about it since it’s not yet clear whether arrest has been made or not “People who came from Isu reported the matter to me, but we don’t really have much information about it because I need to know whether they have been arrested or reported to police. I will call to know whether it has been reported,” she said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah did not respond to phone calls when New Telegraph contacted her on the incident

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man bags 14 years jail term for sexual abuse of two boys

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A high court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, yesterday sentenced a 27-year-old man, Jeremiah Edet, to 14 years imprisonment for sexually abusing two teenagers. The police charged Edet with an act of gross indecency. Delivering judgement virtually, the Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, said the offence contravened provisions of Section 214 of […]
Metro & Crime

Three abducted Plateau Polytechnic students rescued by Police

Posted on Author Musa Pam

…arrest over 26 suspected kidnappers The Plateau State Police Command said it has rescued three students earlier abducted from the Plateau State Polytechnic Main Campus. This is just as the State Police command on Wednesday arrested over 26 suspected kidnappers in the state. Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel […]
Metro & Crime

Defilement: We didn’t authorise release of CCTV video –Princess, NGO

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Nollywood comedian, Mrs. Damilola Adekoya aka Princess and a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation, have dissociated themselves from the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage in circulation showing where the popular comedian, Olanrewaju Omiyinka alias Baba Ijesha, was assaulting Adekoya’s 14-year-old  daughter.   The Director of the NGO, Doctor Yolanda George-David, said in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica