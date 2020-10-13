$180,000 books donated to LASU in memory of Akpe

The management of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has taken delivery of a catchment of 2,013 textbooks on various academic disciplines, valued at about $180,000 (N5,763,523) donated to the institution by a philanthropist, Dr. Felix Akintayo Sawyerr.

The donor, an illustrious indigene of Lagos State, donated the books to the Africa Centre of Excellence in memory of his late friend, Felix Neequaye Akpe. The books, which according to a statement by the university, are owned by the late Felix Akpe, were bestowed (willed) to Sawyerr before his death.

While donating the books to the university, Sawyerr, who quoted Rita Dove, said: “The Library is an arena of possibility, opening both a window into the soul and a door onto the world.”

He, however, lauded what he described as the giant strides recorded by the university under Prof. Fagbohun, stating that efforts should be geared to support the university to loftier highers. Receiving the books, the University Librarian, Dr. Emmanuel Adebayo, said apart from being rare and historical books, the books are on various academic programmes of the university.

Adebayo, who added that the huge volume of books would be of good use for all segments of LASU’s worldclass students, in particular those in the Faculty of Arts, School of Communication, Social Sciences and Management Sciences, further explained that the books were donated through the Office of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. ‘Lanre Fagbohun to the university.

The Librarian, however, noted that some of the books, which were as richly published are as old as 69 years (as they were published in 1951), are unique and not easy to come by. Under the current administration, the university which is the Second Best University in Nigeria as rated by Times Higher Education (THE) World University rankings 2021, was said to have also received huge volume of books donated by the families of Chief Bayo Kehinde (SAN), Late Prof. Abubakar Momoh, the Nigerian Law Firm, Hybrid Solicitors and the Editorial Board Chairman of The Nation Newspaper, Mr. Sam Omatseye. Adebayo also added that the books were enough to start the library collection of some universities, thanked the donor, Dr. Sawyerr and the Vice-Chancellor for donating and facilitating the books to the university.

