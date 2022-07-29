180,000 bpd haulage pipeline grounded over oil theft

A Trans-Niger Pipeline that could haul 180,000 barrels a day across Nigeria has not been transporting crude oil since mid-June as a result of theft, Bloomberg on Wednesday reported quoting a person familiar with the information. The person, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to divulge the information to the public, also said the Trans-Niger Pipeline had yet to be formally shut. It is calculated that the link’s capacity is about 15 per cent of Nigeria’s most recent average daily output. Nigeria has been losing millions of dollars daily to crude oil theft.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, had said that Nigeria lost $1 billion in revenue to crude oil theft in the first quarters of 2022. Komolafe had said that only about 132 million barrels of the 141 million barrels of oil produced in the first quarter of 2022 were received at export terminals. According to him, theft of crude oil grew from 103,000 barrels per day in 2021 to 108,000 barrels per day on average in the first quarter of 2022. Komolafe said: “This indicates that over nine million barrels of oil have been lost to crude theft.

This equates to a loss of government revenue of approximately $1 billion in just one quarter. “This trend poses an existential threat to the oil and gas sector and, by extension, to the Nigerian economy if left unchecked.” The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari, had said Nigeria lost an average of 200,000 barrels of crude per day to oil thieves, translating to 73 million barrels in a year. Nigeria is losing over $7.3 billion in a year or in five years (between 2016 and 2020) an estimated $14.65 billion using an average crude oil price of $100 per barrel, considering the cost of oil per barrel within the period under review.

Data from a report by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) oil and gas industry showed that 272.2 million barrels (mmbbls) of crude were lost to oil theft and other forms of criminalities in Nigeria’s midstream sector. Also, the Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria/Mid Africa Business Unit, Richard Kennedy, had said that the level of crude oil theft was costing Nigeria millions of dollars daily in lost revenue which could have helped solve the nation’s fiscal challenges. He also alleged that crude oil theft in Nigeria was organised an crime and should be differentiated completely from host community issues.

He spoke in a panel session at the recently concluded NOG Conference in Abuja. Kennedy said: “From my experience, the issue with crude oil theft should not be confused with host community issues. It is much much much bigger than that. It is completely different from host community issues. Quite frankly it is organised crime. “The volume of crude that is being stolen is well beyond comprehension. You can see some of the figures in the press, maybe it’s about 100,000 barrels per day at $100 per barrel and that’s $10 million per day that is being stolen. And NNPC owns 60 per cent, while taxes of 85 per cent are paid so it’s a huge loss for the country.” Lamenting the negative impacts of crude oil theft on Nigeria’s economy, the Director- General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, attributed it Nigeria’s inability to meet the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)’s quota to industrialscale crude oil theft and the rampant vandalism of crude oil facilities.

