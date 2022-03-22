$182 million bailout delay forces Kenya Airways to reinstate salary cuts

The management of Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways, has commenced a series of pay cuts in order to stay afloat.

The move has become imperative as the company has not received any of the bailout funds promised to it a full month after the country’s supplementary budget was announced.

The pay cuts would see the company revert to similar reductions seen last year until full payment of salaries was restored on December 21, 2021.

A delay by the government to disburse the Sh20 billion ($182 million) bailout package to Kenya Airways has forced the national carrier back to pay cuts. Kenya Airways CEO, Allan Kilavuka said that the money has not hit its account a month since it was allocated in the supplementary budget by the Treasury for the financial year 2021/22. This has forced the airline to slice the workers’ pay in cash preservation efforts with the promise of settling the deducted pay once the Treasury wires the bailout billions. The East African nation had resumed full payment of workers’ salaries in December 2021 after a protracted battle with the pilots’ union.

The union has been demanding the reinstatement of their salaries to 100 percent, saying that the airline had started recovering from the Covid-19 disruptions. Besides salaries, the national carrier needs the money to settle utility bills such as security, maintenance of grounded planes, electricity and parking as well ease the effects of the virus that has obliterated global travel. Kilavuka said the carrier will revert to reducing workers’ pay at rates effected in November 2021. “We are still constrained financially and in the interest of prioritising staff salaries, the February 2022 salaries will be paid in percentages similar to the percentage paid in November 2021. We will owe the percentage not paid which the company will pay when we receive the funding from the government. “As I advised, we are yet to receive the disbursement of funds intended to support the company to strengthen its cash flow, support operations, and speed up the reforms in the airline,” said Kilavuka in a recent memo to Kenya Airways staff. Without State aid, the airline risked running out of money in the near future against the background of unease among banks about lending to African carriers

