18,429 tested positive for hepatitis in Nasarawa

No fewer than 18,429 persons tested positive for Hepatitis out of 181,946 persons screened for the disease in Nasarawa State. The Commissioner for Health, Ahmed Yahaya, said this at a news conference yesterday in Lafia to mark this year’s World Hepatitis Day.

He said 2,451 have been found viraemic and placed on treatment. The commissioner said the state government has rolled out a five-year strategic plan with a target of treating 124, 000 within the period. Yahaya said the plan was an initiative put in place in conjunction with Nasarawa Economic Empowerment Development Strategy (NEEDS) aimed at improving human capacity development. He said the commemoration of this year’s World Hepatitis Day with the theme “Bringing Hepatitis Cure Closer to You” was to increase the visibility of the disease and attract more resources for the battle against it.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...