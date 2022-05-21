News

19.4m Nigerians to face harsher food crisis by August –ECOWAS scribe, SAN

Author Sola Adeyemo

Stakeholders such as the Executive Secretary of the ECOWAS Rice Observatory, Dr. Boladale Adebowale, and Ibadan based lawyer, Chief Kunle Kalejaye have expressed worry over the food crisis in the country, warning that 19.4m Nigerians risk starvation by June and August this year. The two however urged the Federal Government to arrest the spate of insecurity in the country if Nigeria is to attain food sufficiency. The duo raised the alarm on Friday at the 4th Grace Leadership Foundation lecture held at the premises of the University of Ibadan in Ibadan.

Adebowale in a lecture identified inadequate electricity supply, lack of storage facilities, inaccessibility to credit facilities and other socio-cultural factors such as herdsmen attacks on farmers that would limit availability of food supplies in the country. On his part, Kalejaye carpeted the ruling the All Progressives Congress (APC) for doing little or nothing to arrest many impediments towards food sufficiency. President of the Foundation, Engineer Bola Olowe said that it was hard for Nigerians to attain food sufficiency by 2030 considering the continued insecurity in the country occasioned by attacks on farmers.

 

Our Reporters

