19 armed robbers escape from Police custody in Calabar

*Police: ‘It’s not true, only 3 tried to escape’

Clement James, Calabar

No fewer than 19 armed robbery suspects have allegedly escaped from the custody of the Cross River Police Command Headquarters at Diamond Hill, Calabar.

New Telegraph learnt from a Police source, who pleaded anonymity for obvious reasons, that the suspects escaped on Sunday night after they used a hacksaw to cut the lock to the cell where they were detained.

The source said: “As I speak to you, the station guard and some other officers are being detained. This could not have happened with the SARS. Our lives are in danger.”

He said none of the escapees had been re-arrested as at Monday morning, noting, however, that the authorities have sent a crack team of Policemen after them.

But when contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Irene Ugbo said: “The information is not true. Only three robbers attempted to escape but were arrested and returned to their cell.”

Later, DSP Ugbo added that two were gunned down while the third one was re-arrested.

