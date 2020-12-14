Metro & Crime

19 armed robbers escape from Police custody in Calabar

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Police: ‘It’s not true, only 3 tried to escape’

Clement James, Calabar

 

No fewer than 19 armed robbery suspects have allegedly escaped from the custody of the Cross River Police Command Headquarters at Diamond Hill, Calabar.
New Telegraph learnt from a Police source, who pleaded anonymity for obvious reasons, that the suspects escaped on Sunday night after they used a hacksaw to cut the lock to the cell where they were detained.
The source said: “As I speak to you, the station guard and some other officers are being detained. This could not have happened with the SARS. Our lives are in danger.”
He said none of the escapees had been re-arrested as at Monday morning, noting, however, that the authorities have sent a crack team of Policemen after them.
But when contacted, the Public Relations Officer  (PPRO) of the command, DSP Irene Ugbo said: “The information is not true. Only three robbers attempted to escape but were arrested and returned to their cell.”
Later, DSP Ugbo added that two were gunned down while the third one was re-arrested.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NMA to Makinde: It’s not safe to re-open schools now

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Thursday commended the efforts of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led COVID-19 Taskforce in its efforts at preventing the spread of the pandemic in the state, but advised that re-opening of schools now is quite unsafe. In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Akin Sodipo […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: IG visits Lagos, bemoans destruction

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla, Taiwo Jimoh and Ebube Eruchalu

    Inspector General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu, yesterday commiserated with the people and government of Lagos State over the destruction in the state in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.   Adamu, who visited the state, lamented the low morale of the police in the country, especially in Lagos State. He, however, said […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Oyo, World Bank, distribute palliatives to less-privileged

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Oyo State government, the World Bank and Heritage Bank Plc at the weekend distributed palliatives to over 200 less-privileged individuals in the state to cushion the effects of the pandemic.   The programme, under the Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYSCDA), took place at two local government areas in the state. The OYSCDA […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: