19 armed robbers escape from police custody in Cross River

Clement James Calabar At least 19 armed robbery suspects have allegedly escaped from custody at the Cross River Police Command Headquarters at Diamond Hill, Calabar.

A police source said the suspects escaped on Sunday night after they used hacksaw to cut the key to the cell where they were detained.

The source said: “As I speak to you, the station guard and some other officers are being detained. This could not have happened with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Our lives are in danger.”

The source said none of the escapees had been re-arrested as at yesterday morning. However, according to the source, the authorities have sent a crack team of policemen after the escapees.

But when contacted, the state Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, denied the story. She said: “The information is not true.

Only three robbers attempted to escape but were arrested and returned to the cell.” Later, Ugbo said two were gunned down while the third one was re-arrested.

She said: “Only three suspects attempted to escape and two were gunned down while one was re-arrested. They used hacksaw to cut the lock and attempted to escape.”

