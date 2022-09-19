Metro & Crime

19 burnt beyond recognition in FCT auto crash

Posted on

N 19 burnt beyond recognition in FCT auto crash ineteen persons have been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred at the Yangoji- Gwagwalada road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The accident was said to have occurred in the early hours of yesterday. Dauda Biu, Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the development to NAN when he visited the accident scene. Biu said the crash involved three vehicles — two Toyota Hiace buses and an articulated vehicle.

Out of the 31 victims, eight persons comprising seven male and one female sustained various degrees of injuries, while 19 others were burnt beyond recognition,” he said. “Investigation showed that the main causes of the crash were speed limit violation and wrongful overtaking, which eventually resulted in loss of control. “The Toyota Hiace bus, with registration number MUB- 30 LG, crashed into the Citroen articulated vehicle and burst into flames, killing everyone on board. “The second bus hit the first bus from behind and also caught fire. The fire melted the second bus with Bauchi State number plate. It was coming from Takai, Kano State, while heading to Benin. “The Citroen vehicle loaded  chicken feed from Zaria in Kaduna State and was heading to Akwa Ibom State. “The nineteen corpses were trapped, but extricated by rescue operatives.” He added that the police have taken over the investigation and met with relevant authorities for  the mass burial of 18 of the victims. He also said the bodies could not be preserved for identification as they were “burnt beyond recognition.” “Clearing obstructions for free flow of traffic is ongoing as you can see and we will do our best to ensure we have a crash-free society,” he added.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

