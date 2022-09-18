News

19 burnt beyond recognition in FCT auto crash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nineteen persons have been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred at the Yangoji-Gwagwalada road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The accident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

Dauda Biu, Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the development to NAN when he visited the accident scene.

Biu said the crash involved three vehicles — two Toyota Hiace buses and an articulated vehicle.

 “Out of the 31 victims, eight persons comprising seven males and one female sustained various degrees of injuries, while 19 others were burnt beyond recognition,” he said.

“Investigation showed that the main causes of the crash were speed limit violation and wrongful overtaking, which eventually resulted in loss of control.

“The Toyota Hiace bus, with registration number MUB- 30 LG, crashed into the Citroen articulated vehicle and burst into flames, killing everyone on board.

 “The second bus hit the first bus from behind and also caught fire. The fire melted the second bus with Bauchi State number plate. It was coming from Takai, Kano State, while heading to Benin.

“The Citroen vehicle loaded chicken feed from Zaria in Kaduna state and was heading to Akwa Ibom.

“The nineteen corpses were trapped but extricated by rescue operatives.”

He added that the police have taken over the investigation and met with relevant authorities for the mass burial of 18 of the victims.

He also said the bodies could not be preserved for identification as they were “burnt beyond recognition”.

 “Clearing obstructions for free flow of traffic is ongoing as you can see and we will do our best to ensure we have a crash-free society,” he added.

 “Injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital in Kwali in the FCT and one identified male corpse was deposited at the mortuary at Kwali General Hospital.”

Biu cautioned road users to always avoid excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking and other bad driving behaviours.

He also urged commuters to always plan their trips to fall within the daytime and avoid night trips because of hazards associated with dark hours.

Earlier in September, nine people were killed, while 10 others sustained injuries, in an accident that occurred along the Yangoji-Abaji road in the FCT.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Climate: NiMET, HEDA warn about food crisis

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and Human and Environment Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre, Lagos, have said a lack of reliable weather/ climate information and services in the agric sector is posing a threat to the attainment of food security and productivity.   They warned that if farmers continue to ignore reliable weather/climate information and […]
News

Nigeria records 221 new cases of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria now has 56,956 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 221 new cases recorded on Friday night. According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 48,305 patients have now been discharged, with 1,094 patients losing their lives to coronavirus. The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on […]
News

2023: No serious politician can ignore my ward – Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that no serious politician who is focused on winning any election can ignore the electoral strength of his political ward in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state. Wike, who stated this yesterday during the inauguration of the official residence of the Speaker of Rivers State House […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica