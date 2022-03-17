19 Catholic Bishops issue pastoral directive to end caste system in Igbo land

Catholic Bishops of Igbo land, in Onitsha and Owerri Ecclesiastical Provinces have jointly issued a pastoral directive to end the discriminatory caste system in Igbo land.

This was disclosed Thursday by the outgoing Emeritus Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, His Grace, Dr. Anthony Obinna.

According to the Bishops, it has become a matter of urgent importance to end the caste system which they described as “idolatrous, inhuman, and painful discrimination among Ndigbo which has been showing its negative effects in marriages, Ezeship, Igweship, chieftaincy honours and various offices in church, public and community life”

In number 10 of the pastoral directive signed by the 19 Catholic Bishops of the two Provinces, it read: “When all Igbo begin to live, move and work in the awareness of the unconditional and common humanity that we all share, there will be no room for discriminations stemming from baseless assumptions and projections of superiority and inferiority which irrationally and unkindly treat some as more human than others and others less human. Marriages, Ezeship and Igweship positions, chieftaincy honours and public offices will thus be pursued and achieved on the basis of our common identity and dignity.”

The directive further noted that the purified belief in one God, the Father Almighty, in His Son, Jesus Christ and in the Holy Spirit has freed all Ndigbo and indeed all humans from fearful allegiance and humiliating enslavement to all creatures, spiritual, human and material.

