News

19 Keys: The First Step towards Overcoming the COVID-19 Setback Is Changing Your Thought Process

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Entrepreneur and motivational speaker 19 Keys is nothing short of a phenomenon. Having set out on a mission to end poverty and inequality through financial education, he is deemed as one of the thought leaders of his generation. One of 19 Keys’ biggest focuses is helping people through challenges. He has excellent insight on how to overcome the challenges of COVID-19 from a business aspect, and it begins with changing the way you think.
At the moment, we can classify society into two categories: pre-COVID and post-COVID. A good place to start is determining what did and did not work from a business standpoint before the pandemic. The challenge is to adapt both aspects to a post-COVID world. Do the strategies that worked before the pandemic need to be modified? If yes, how? As for the things that didn’t work in a pre-pandemic setting, this is an excellent opportunity to come up with new solutions.
“Make sure these solutions are dynamic so they can be modified as we ease out of the pandemic,” says 19 Keys. This dynamic planning is one of the most important things a business can utilize as it overcomes the economic impacts of COVID-19.
The next step is to exhibit resilient leadership. This applies from a one-man/woman business all the way up to giant multinational corporations. You have to take the helm and lead your company and employees through this difficult situation. This calls for empathy, compassion, putting yourself in the shoes of others, and helping your employees balance their work and personal lives.
Putting the company first will require skills, and good employees make a good company. At the same time, if an employee is affected by the pandemic situation to the point that their performance is suffering, it creates a unique challenge. Offer this person assistance and evaluate the situation from there, do not make an irrational decision.
Finally, acknowledge that the pandemic is, in fact, a “black swan” event and implement long-term thinking. Determine how your company will respond to the pandemic and what needs to be done to recover. As 19 Keys is also a motivational speaker, his last piece of advice is to prepare your company to thrive once the “new normal” is in place. Think of the brighter days ahead, and you will be able to overcome the challenges of this life-altering event.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2021 budget: National Assembly approves N74bn for police trust fund

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Police Affairs has approved N74 billion for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) for the 2021 operational budget. The Executive Secretary, NPTF, Alhaji Ahmad Sokoto, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja after a close door meeting with the joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on police […]
News

APC to sanction Abe, Marafa,others over court cases

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee may soon sanction Senator Magnus Abe, Senator Kabiru Marafa, former Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, and others for failure to withdraw cases against the party and its members in court. The members had dragged the party and its members to court in their […]
News

NBS: Food prices shot up in October

Posted on Author Reporter

  Prices of food items soared in October, a report by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated on Wednesday. According to its selected food price watch for the month under review, the average price of 1kg of tomato increased year-on-year by 31.81 per cent and month-on-month by 7.22 per cent  to N307.63 in October 2020 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica