Metro & Crime

19-year-old-housewife arrested for stabbing husband to death

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

A 19-year-old housewife, Rumasau Muhammad has been remanded in police custody for allegedly stabbing her 35-year-old husband, Muhammad Adamu to death. The Adamawa State Police Command in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said the suspect allegedly stabbed her husband for refusing to divorce her as she demanded. According to DSP Nguroje, the suspect, Rumasau, was apprehended on 7/9/2021.

He said Rumasau, a resident of Wuro Yanka Village in Shelleng Local Government Area, stabbed her husband, Adamu with a knife after seeking for divorce and the deceased refusing to pronounce such divorce. Angered by his refusal to divorce her after several requests, the suspect picked a knife and stabbed him on his stomach as a result of which he fell down unconscious and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. The suspect was apprehended by the Police in Shelleng Divisional Headquarters, following report received from one Jophas Johnsley, a friend of the deceased. New Telegraph learnt that the suspect was forcefully married to the deceased by her parents against her will on the 6/8/2021 and the marriage lasted for only three weeks before the ugly incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Anambra: Youths burn four police stations over motorcyclist’s killing

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

An angry mob yesterday burnt four police stations over the killing of a commercial motorcyclist at Igbo Ukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State. It was learnt that a policeman killed the motorcyclist otherwise called Okada rider after an altercation on Tuesday evening. The killing angered the irate youths who set fire to […]
Metro & Crime

Report: Bandits kill seven farmers in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bandits have killed seven farmers in Babban Rami community in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State. The farmers were attacked at their various farms while trying to convey their produce home over the weekend. According to one of the community members, the bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons, attacked and open fire on the […]
Metro & Crime

‘Military students’ torture 11-year-old boy with hot iron over missing phone

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Members of the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN) have urged the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to do everything humanly possible to arrest a young lady and her friends for allegedly brutalising an 11-year-old house boy with hot iron at the Mushin area.   The boy, identified as Tobi, was allegedly tortured […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica