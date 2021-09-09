19-year-old-housewife arrested for stabbing husband to death

A 19-year-old housewife, Rumasau Muhammad has been remanded in police custody for allegedly stabbing her 35-year-old husband, Muhammad Adamu to death. The Adamawa State Police Command in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said the suspect allegedly stabbed her husband for refusing to divorce her as she demanded. According to DSP Nguroje, the suspect, Rumasau, was apprehended on 7/9/2021.

He said Rumasau, a resident of Wuro Yanka Village in Shelleng Local Government Area, stabbed her husband, Adamu with a knife after seeking for divorce and the deceased refusing to pronounce such divorce. Angered by his refusal to divorce her after several requests, the suspect picked a knife and stabbed him on his stomach as a result of which he fell down unconscious and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. The suspect was apprehended by the Police in Shelleng Divisional Headquarters, following report received from one Jophas Johnsley, a friend of the deceased. New Telegraph learnt that the suspect was forcefully married to the deceased by her parents against her will on the 6/8/2021 and the marriage lasted for only three weeks before the ugly incident.

