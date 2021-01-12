190 Reps sponsor 1,097 bills in 18 months

Gbaja, Abbas, Ibrahim, Monguno lead

170 yet to sponsor any bill

One hundred and ninety members of the House of Representatives have sponsored a total of 1,097 out of the 1,546 bills initiated by the 9th National Assembly since inauguration 18 months ago.

However, 170 lawmakers in the lower chamber are yet to initiate a single bill after one and a half years into their four-year tenure.

There are 360 members in the House. The House was proclaimed on June 11, 2019 and closed for Christmas and New Year holidays on December 21, 2020, after putting in 18 months.

While the Senate introduced 448 bills, the executive proposed 11 bills in the current dispensation.

Recall that the 8th National Assembly introduced 2,640 bills with the House accounting for 1,670 and the Senate 815 in four years. Details obtained by New Telegraph from the National Assembly and the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) on the bill progression in the 9th Assembly show that Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna) has so far sponsored the highest number of bills totalling 61. Abbas is trailed by Hon. Ali Abdul Ibrahim (APC, Kogi) with 45 bills, with chief whip of the House, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno) coming third with 42 bills.

Chairman of the House committee on treaties, protocols and agreements, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) is fourth with 41 bills, while Hon. Uzoma Nkem- Abonta (PDP, Abia) is fifth with 33 bills, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos (PDP, Plateau) is 6th with 31 bills. Bagos is the leading first-timer in bill sponsorship.

House spokesman, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu (APC, Abia) is 7th with 30 bills, just as the House deputy chief whip, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Abia) is the leading principal officer and female lawmaker with 29 bills. Onyejeocha is 8th on the bills sponsorship chart.

The minority whip, Hon. Lucas Gideon Gwani (PDP, Kaduna) is 9th with 23 bills, while Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila is 10th with 19 bills. Chairman of the House committee on judiciary, Hon. Onofiok Luke (PDP, Akwa Ibom) and Hon. Francis Charles Uduyok (PDP, Akwa Ibom) are jointly 11th with 18 bills each.

Just as chairman of the public accounts committee, Hon. Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) is 12th with 17 bills to his credit. Deputy speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase (APC, Plateau) is 13th on the list with 15 bills, while Hon. Abdullahi Saidu Musa (APC, Niger) is 14th with 14 bills.

Three lawmakers, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP, Rivers), Hon. Hassan Fulata (APC, Jigawa) and Hon. Ben Igbakpa (PDP, Delta), are on number 15th with 13 bills each. Six members sponsored 12 bills each.

They include: Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo), Uchechukwu Nnam-Obi (PDP, Rivers), Sylvester Ogbaga (PDP, Ebonyi), Ajibola Muraina (PDP, Oyo), Olusegun Odebunmi (APC, Oyo) and chairman of the committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau). Onwaoso Chinedu (PDP, Anambra) sponsored 11 bills, while former speaker, Yakubu Dogara (APC, Bauchi), defence committee chairman, Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) and Jimoh Abdulraheem Olajide (APC, Lagos) initiated 10 bills each.

Chairman of the House committee on army, Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa) and minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) sponsored nine bills each. Hon. Solomon Maren (PDP, Plateau), chairman of the committee on NIMASA, Hon. Lynda Chuba-Ikpeazu (PDP, Anambra), chairman of the committee on science and technology, Hon. Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau) and Hon. Johnson Oghuma (PDP, Edo) sponsored eight bills each.

Other eight-bill sponsors include former deputy minority leader, Onyema Chukwuka Wilfred (PDP, Anambra), Manu Soro Mansur (APC, Bauchi), Tasir Raji Olawale (APC, Lagos) and Taiwo Oluga (APC, Osun). Pat Asadu (PDP, Enugu), Obinna Chidoka (PDP, Anambra), Munir Babba Dan Agudi (APC, Kano), Darlington Nwokocha (PDP, Abia), Agbedi Frederick Yeitimire (PDP, Bayelsa) and Olatunbosun Olajide Boladale (APC Oyo) and Olufemi Fakeye (APC, Osun) have seven bills each. Twelve lawmakers sponsored six bills each.

They are John Dyegh (APC, Benue), Umeoji Chukwuma Michael (APGA), Riman Shawulu (PDP, Taraba), Ochiglegor Idagbo (PDP, Cross River), Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi (PDP, Zamfara) and Benjamin Mzondu (PDP, Benue).

The rest with six bills are chairman, committee on legislative library, Jonathan Gaza (PDP, Nasarawa), chairman electoral matters, Aishatu Dukku (APC, Gombe), Mohammed Garba Datti (APC, Kaduna), Unyime Josiah Idem (PDP, Akwa Ibom), Eze Nwankwo Okwudili (APGA, Anambra) and Yusuf Ahmed Tijani (APC, Kogi). The following members sponsored five bills each.

Archibong Henry Okon (PDP, Akwa Ibom), Johnson Oghuma (APC, Edo), Shina Abiola Peller (APC, Oyo), Yusuf Baba Yakub (APC, Adamawa), Ali Wudil (APC, Kano), Bello Joseph Asuku (APC, Kogi) and Chinyere Igwe (PDP, Rivers).

The rest are Nnaji Nnolim John (PDP, Enugu), Akinola Adekunle Alabi (APC, Oyo) and Salami Bamidele (PDP, Osun). Lawmakers with four bills are Dau Aliyu Magaji (APC, Jigawa), Kolawole Lawal (APC, Ogun), Makwe Livinus (PDP, Ebonyi), Afolabi Rasheed Olalekan (Osun, APC), Ibrahim Ayotunde Isiaka (APC, Ogun), Umar Barde Yakubu (PDP, Kaduna), Yusuf Tanko Sununu (APC, Kebbi), Ahmed Abubakar Ndakene (APC, Kwara), Onwe Igariwey (PDP, Ebonyi), Nasiru Sani Zangon-Daura (APC, Katsina), Egberongbe Mufutau Adewale (APC, Lagos).

Legislators with three bills are Sam Onuigbo (APC, Abia), Eta Mbora Etim (PDP, Cross River), Umar Mohammed Jega (APC, Kebbi), Chris Azubogu (PDP, Anambra), Victor Mela (APC, Gombe), Egboma Alex (APC, Cross River), Kuye Ademorim Aliu (APC, Lagos), Longgap Komsol Alphonsus (APC, Plateau), Adekoya Adesegun Abdel-majid (PDP, Ogun), Abiodun Faleke (APC, Lagos), Amirudden Tukur (APC, Katsina), Satomi Ahmed (APC, Borno), Olododo Abdulganiyu Saka (APC, Kwara), Ugonna Ozurigbo (APC, Imo), Pascal Obi (APC, Imo), Kenneth Chikere (PDP, Rivers), Francis Agbo (PDP, Benue), Obarukpeje Anthony Afe (PDP, Delta), Prestige Ossy (APGA, Abia), Muda Lawal Umar (APC, Bauchi), Chinedu Ogah (APC, Ebonyi), Aniekan Umanah (PDP, Akwa Ibom), Olufemi Bamidele Adebayo (APC, Lagos), Ojerinde Olumide Abiodun (APC, Oyo), Karu Simon Elisha (APC, Gombe), Solomon Bob (PDP, Rivers), Abdulmumin Ari (APC, Nasarawa), Dederi Haruna Isa (APC Kano), King Nsikak Okon(PDP, Akwa Ibom) and Tukur Kabir Ibrahim (APC, Kebbi).

Those with two bills include: Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano), Jimoh Aremu (ADC, Ogun), Ifeanyi Chudy Momoh (APGA, Anambra), Edun Oladapo (APC, Ogun), Usman Shiddi (APC, Taraba), Zachariah David Idris (APC, Taraba), Usman Zannah (APC, Borno), Aminu Mani (APC, Kastina), Victor Nwokolo (PDP, Delta), Kpam Sokpo (PDP, Benue), Adejare Babatunde (APC, Lagos), Ogunlola Olubunmi, Emma Oghene (PDP, Lagos), Muhammed Bello, Jaafar Magaji, Micah Jiba (PDP, FCT), Aminu Suleiman (APC, Kano), Richard Gbande (PDP, Benue), Henry Nwawuba (PDP, Imo), Batim Kawu, Akinjo Kolade, Barware Berji, Abdulkadir Abdullahi, Abubakar Nalaraba, Onanuga Adewunmi, Olufemi Fakeye, Mohammed Bio, Nikole Ndukwe, Azibapu Fred, Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu), Amobi Yinusa Akintola, Olawuyi Olatunji, Zainab Gimba (APC, Borno), Jude Ise-Idehen, Waive Francis (PDP, Delta), Rurum Kabiru Alhassan Usman.

One bill: Adaramola Raphael, Agom Jarigbe (PDP, Cross River), Michael Etaba Irom, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), Thomas Eriyitomi (PDP, Delta), Babangida Ibrahim (APC, Katsina), Peter Abiola Makinde, Aliyu Ibrahim Al- Mustapha, Denis Idahosa (PDP, Edo), Peter Akpatason (APC, Edo), Agunsoye Ojo, Humpe-Adande Babatunde, Adeyemi Akeem Adeniyi, Samson Okwu (PDP, Benue), Olanrewaju Ibrahim Kunle, Oyewo Oyegbile, Abubakar Ahmad, Akinjo Victor Kolade, Robert Tyough (PDP, Benue), Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye, Oyinlola Olubunmi, John Ediowele (PDP, Edo), Julius Pandi, Ajilesoro Oyegbile, Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun), Emeka Chinedu, Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo), Kabiru Amadu, Abdusalam Mubarak, Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Bello Usman Kumo (APC, Gombe), Garba Shehu Nicolas, Dagogo Farah, Olajide Stanley, Fatuhu Mohammed, Zakariya Galadima, Agunsoye Ojo, Abdulkadir Armayau, Bede Eke, Shehu Balarabe, Yusuf Tajudeen Ayo (PDP, Kogi) and Bala Sani Umar.

Like this: Like Loading...