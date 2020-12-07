191,000 candidates jostle for 9,460 Immigration, Civil Defence jobs

No fewer than 191,000 candidates Monday sat for recruitment examinations conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), for entry into the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Secretary, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Yakmut Saleh, who addressed newsmen on Monday in Abuja, said 113,000 candidates applied for jobs into Civil Defence Corps, while 78,000 candidates applied for the Immigration Service.

Yakmut, who noted that the recruitment examination was seamless and orderly, said the computer-based exam was conducted by JAMB in 126 centres across Nigeria’s 36 states at the same time to ensure the integrity of the recruitment process.

According to him, the examination was broken into three phases; graduates and HND phase, NCE and OND phase, and the secondary school (leavers) phase.

In his words: “This is just one component of the exercise, after this, we go into physical and medical as well as psychometric exercise. We are into partnership with JAMB to ensure that every candidate is given a fair opportunity to prove that he has the merit and requirement that we need.

“The batches (for the exam) are in three sessions to four sessions based on the number of candidates per centre. We have 9:00am, 11:00am and 1:00pm.

“The result is immediate but we are going to go into the second phase, immediately we get the results we will shortlist for physical and medical checkups before 15 December (2020) IPP and capturing will commence, and they will now go for six months training for specialisation.

“In both organisations, we are recruiting 9,460. 5,000 for civil defence and 4,460 for immigration.”

