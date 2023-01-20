News

1,920 families, 155 policymakers pledge to eradicate FGM in 3 states

A non-governmental organization, Hacey health initiative, has said over 1,920 families and over 155 policymakers have signed a pledge to support the eradication of Female Genital Mutilation in Osun,Oyo and Ekiti states. Also, it said over 65 traditional leaders are in support of the effort to eradicate genital mutilation.

Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo, Programme Manager Oluwatomi Olunuga told journalists to intensify their campaign against FGM). Olunuga urged the media to join hands with the organization to stamp out FGM. She explained that the HACEY Health Initiative commenced the stop cut project in 2020 with stakeholders in the state as regard the protection of the women and girls on FGM. Olunuga further explained that their organization has worked with the House of assembly, community leaders, some Non- governmental organizations and traditional rulers as part of the efforts to ensure total eradication of the menace in the state.

 

