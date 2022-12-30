1,955 Police recruits pass out in Kaduna after training

After six months of training, 1,955 Police recruits have successfully passed out as Constables from the Kaduna Police College under the Year 2022 batch of the recruitment scheme of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). The police authorities said the new constables, where under the recruitment scheme of the NPF which had a total of 10,000 recruits nationwide. The passing out ceremony also took place simultaneously in four Premier Colleges and 12 Police Training Schools across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba who was the Reviewing Officer said, the ceremony represents another giant stride by the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari towards repositioning the Nigeria Police Force by addressing the lingering manpower gap in the Force which has been inhibiting optimal police service delivery in the country. Represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations DIG Mustapha Dandaura, the IGP said, “the Federal Governments policy of recruiting ten thousand Police Constables annually over three years shows commitment of Mr. President to bequeathing to our beloved country a reformed and well-positioned Police Force with capacity and commitment to attain its internal security mandate.

The IGP said all the graduating recruits constables will be deployed to complement officers on the forthcoming elections security duties across the nation, in a bid to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process during the 2023 general elections. He said: “To you the graduands, I wish to remind you that you are coming into a reformed Police Force that is experiencing an ethical rebirth, a Force that is increasingly equipped, well-focused and properly oriented to take the war against crimes to the fortress of criminal elements that are bent on threatening our shared values for peace, security and liberty.

