1,955 Police recruits pass out in Kaduna after training

After six months of training, 1,955 Police recruits have successfully passed out as Constables from the Kaduna Police College under the Year 2022 batch of the recruitment scheme of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). The police authorities said the new constables, where under the recruitment scheme of the NPF which had a total of 10,000 recruits nationwide. The passing out ceremony also took place simultaneously in four Premier Colleges and 12 Police Training Schools across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony the Inspector General of Police( IGP) UsmanAlkaliBaba who was the Reviewing Officer said, the ceremony represents another giant stride by the Federal Government undertheleadershipof PresidentMuhammaduBuharitowardsrepositioningtheNigeriaPoliceForcebyaddressing the lingering manpower gap in the Force which has been inhibiting optimal police service delivery in the country.

Represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations DIG Mustapha Dandaura, the IGP said, “the Federal Governments policy of recruiting ten thousand Police Constables annually over three years shows commitment of Mr. President to bequeathing to our beloved country a reformed and well-positioned Police Force with capacity and commitment to attain its internal security mandate.

 

