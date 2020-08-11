News

Ortom: Miyetyi Allah vigilante can’t operate in Benue

Fire yesterday gutted a building in Ilorin, Kwara State. The inferno was reported to have razed down the building housing three bedroom flats at No. 35B, Akorede Street, Tanke area of Ilorin, destroying valuables estimated to worth millions of Naira. The State Fire Service Public Relations Officer (PRO), Hassan Adekunke, said in a statement that the timely arrival of firefighters prevented the raging fire from spreading to other buildings in the vicinity. He said: “ U n f o r t u – nately, on getting to the venue, the raging fire had already

 

 

 

engulfed the whole building as a result of late calling on the Fire Service by people, including occupants of the building, when the fire started. “But thankfully, we eliminated the fire on time and prevented it from further spreading to the buildings in the vicinity.

 

“Based on the information gathered at the scene, the cause of the inferno was as a result of carelessness on the part of an occupant in the building who left an electrical appliance on and unattended to thereby causing the inferno. “

 

The Director of the State Fire Service has, therefore, urged the public to imbibe the habit of always switching off all their electrical appliances.”

 

News

Salami panel rejects Magu’s request for video proceedings

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The presidential committee probing allegations of sleaze against suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has rejected his request for video proceedings of the panel. The committee, chaired by Justice Ayo Salami, has however promised the ex-anti corruption czar fair hearing. A source close to the panel had told an […]
News

Trump ends preferential treatment for Hong Kong

Posted on Author Reporter

    US President Donald Trump has signed an order to end preferential treatment for Hong Kong, as his administration adopts an increasingly tough stance on China. “Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China,” the president told reporters at the White House. Trump said he had also signed bipartisan legislation to […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves $18.12m, N3.255bn to procure scanners for Customs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…N75bn investment fund for 68m youths Lawrence Olaoye The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of $18.2 million foreign component and N3.22 billion local component for the procurement of scanning machine for the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS). The Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari also approved the establishment of a N75 billion Youth […]

