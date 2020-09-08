Sports

1960Bet rebrands, gets new management

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood are to leave the England camp after an “unacceptable” breach of coronavirus quarantine guidelines in Iceland. The Football Association is investigating the breaches after Saturday’s 1-0 Nations League victory.

 

Manchester City midfielder Foden, 20, and Manchester United forward Greenwood, 18, both made their senior international debuts in the game. Southgate described the pair as “naive” and said they have apologised.

 

According to reports in Icelandic and other media, Foden and Greenwood allegedly met two girls in a separate part of the hotel away from where the England team were staying. When asked about the reports, Southgate said earlier on Monday: “Nothing has happened in the areas we occupy in the team hotel.

 

“We are still getting to the depths of all the information because it was only brought to my attention only a couple of hours before training.” Later on Monday, a FA spokesperson said: “Whilst in Iceland, both Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood spent time outside of our private team area, which was a breach of our Covid- 19 rule

