Sports

1960Bet rebrands, gets new management

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

As part of its efforts to return better, stronger and reliable, Nigeria’s pioneer sports betting company, 1960Bet, has unveiled new management and new logo to reposition the brand.

 

The new 1960Bet’s management is on the mission to take the company back to its position as the market leader and mitigate the challenges as well as cutting-edge competition of the Nigerian Sports betting industry.

 

In a statement by the company’s Executive Director, Oluwatosin Ayoola, he explained that the new management is in position to give punters value for their money as well as to create a premium brand after a successful transition.

 

“We are very excited that a better than the former glory days of 1960Bet are here,” Ayoola said. “1960Bet is stepping up to a higher level never seen before in the industry in terms of making it easier for our customers to play and win, paying agent commissions into their bank account, paying winnings promptly, providing jobs and a profitable entrepreneurial platform for those seeking exciting moneyspinning opportunities that we provide.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Okocha sends goodwill message to PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian football legend, Austin Okocha, has thrown his weight behind his former club Paris Saint-Germain, ahead of Sunday’s UEFA Champions League final tie against Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal. Okocha played for PSG for four years between 1998 and 2002. He was signed by PSG after the France 1998 World Cup for £14 million; making him […]
Sports

Noose around Barca President’s neck tightens

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lionel Messi‘s saga may consume the now embattled president of FC Barcelona. According to Spanish publication, Tribuna, Messi’s criticism of the president could become the final nail in the Bartomeu’s coffin. In his recent interview the Argentine striker accused Josep Maria Bartomeu of mismanaging the club. As a result, activists are reportedly have started a […]
Sports

Scottish govt postpones Celtic, Aberdeen matches after coronavirus rule breaches

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Scottish government has postponed Celtic and Aberdeen’s next two Premiership games in response to high-profile breaches of coronavirus quarantine rules. The move comes after Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accused players of being “incapable of living up to their responsibilities”, after Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli broke coronavirus quarantine rules before playing in their 1-1 draw with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: