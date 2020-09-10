1960Bet unveils Mr. Macaroni as brand ambassador, starts Independence promo

Nigeria’s pioneer betting company, 1960Bet, has appointed actor and popular video content producer Debo Adedayo (also known as Mr Macaroni) as its brand ambassador. Adedayo, who plays the comedic role of a randy man in online videos that regularly attract large viewership figures, is the new face of the betting outfit aiming to return to its leadership role in the gaming industry.

Mr Macaroni said during a media event at 1960Bet’s headquarters in Yaba, Lagos on Wednesday that he was very pleased to be working with the brand. “1960Bet is the number one sports betting company in Nigeria and I’m glad to be associated with them,” he said. “I’m delighted to accept this role and I’m committed to do my best to promote the brand with all the means available to me. I’m confident that 1960Bet will continue to do their best to satisfy their customers and reach for greater heights. The brand will continue to render excellent services to their agents and punters.” When asked how good the new deal is and how it compares to others he has had, Macaroni resorted to one of his most popular refrains, replying: “All I can tell you is that the 1960Bet deal is fantabulous!”

Like this: Like Loading...