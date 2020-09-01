News

197 NDDC foreign scholars get $5.910m

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, yesterday said that it has paid a sum of $5,910,000 to 197 students on the Foreign Scholarship Programme. In a statement yesterday, the Interim Management Committee, IMC, said while it has paid beneficiaries of 2019 batch it was also processing other 94 beneficiaries of 2018. Among the 197 beneficiaries are 43 scholars for Doctor of Philosophy, PhD, comprising 12 for 2016 and 31 for 2019.

 

This category got $30,000 each, amounting to $1,290,000. The Masters category has 154 MSC beneficiaries of 2019, who were paid $30,000 each, amounting to $4, 420,000.

 

The payment processes for 94 beneficiaries of 2018; 40 for Ph.D. and 54 for MSC, are ongoing.

 

“We salute the doggedness of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who got approval from the Presidency for the payments.

 

“We wish to state again that the delay in the remittance of the fees was caused by the sudden death of Chief Ibanga Etang, the then Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, EDFA.

 

“Under the Commission’s finance protocol, only the Executive Director (Finance) and the Executive Director (Projects) can sign for the release of funds from the Commission’s domiciliary accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

 

“The NDDC foreign scholars represent the future manpower and professionals that we are building to help transform the Niger Delta region.”

