199 die of cholera in Kano, 3000 others infected – health official

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

199 persons are said to have died of cholera in Kano while over 3,000 persons have contacted the disease in the state.
An Assistant Director Public Health in the Ministry of Health Kano, Dr Bashir Lawan, who announced this, said that these were the figures since the outbreak of the disease from March 5, 2021 to date.
The devastating outbreak of the disease, according to Lawan has so far affected 33 out of the 44 local government areas of the state.
According to him so far over 2,000 persons infected have recovered, while over 100 others are currently receiving treatment at different health facilities in seven local government areas.
“From March 5, this year to June 22, we have recorded 3,209 people who contracted the disease. We have treated 2,996 and 105 are currently receiving treatment at different health facilities in seven local government areas,” he said.
The director said said Gaya and Bichi local governments recorded the highest number of infected persons.
On Monday, the state House of Assembly had called on the government to expedite action to curtail the spread of the disease in the state

