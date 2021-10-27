News

1999 Constitution: PANDEF faults bill intended to delete Section 162

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

A political group, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has condemned what it called the obnoxious and satanic bill intended to delete Subsection 2, Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), describ-ing the bill as a ‘legislative coup’ against oil and gas producing states and regions. In a communiqué issued on Monday, after an emergency virtual general meeting of the forum and signed by Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essiien, the National Chairman, Thompson Okorotie and others the forum, warned that Niger Delta people were ready to resist the move.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Economic sabotage: Military destroys over 1m litres of illegally refined AGO

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

operations against economic sabotage in the South South, has resulted in the immobilisation of a total of 1, 052, 300 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). The operations that facilitated the discovery and subsequent destruction, were conducted between 10 and 17 September. Coordinate, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who made the […]
News Top Stories

S’East govs, leaders: Ndigbo under threat in Nigeria

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

South East Governors, Ministers, National Assembly members, as well as leaders of political, religious and traditional institutions yesterday in Enugu raised the alarm over threats against Igbo indigenes living in some parts of the country and called on leaders of those zones to protect them Rising from a security meeting that lasted for more than […]
News Top Stories

Victor Uwaifo’s burial ceremony begins Sept 23-family

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The family of late highlife maestro, Prof Victor Uwaifo, yesterday announced that his burial ceremony will commence from September 23 to 26. According to Mr. Chris Osertin Eburi, a cousin to Uwaifo and the spokesman for the family, announced the date for the burial after an enlarged family meeting. He stated that: “The burial ceremony […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica