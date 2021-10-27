1999 Constitution: PANDEF faults bill intended to delete Section 162

A political group, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has condemned what it called the obnoxious and satanic bill intended to delete Subsection 2, Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), describ-ing the bill as a ‘legislative coup’ against oil and gas producing states and regions. In a communiqué issued on Monday, after an emergency virtual general meeting of the forum and signed by Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essiien, the National Chairman, Thompson Okorotie and others the forum, warned that Niger Delta people were ready to resist the move.
