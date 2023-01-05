News

1999 Constitution won’t guarantee emergence of credible leaders – Afe Babalola

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Afe Babalola, has said that the 1999 Constitution will not guarantee the emergence of credible leaders in the February general election. “Unless a new constitution similar to those of 1960 and 1963, with necessary amendments, is put in place, none of the aspirants, and indeed no angel can save Nigeria from total collapse,’’ he said.

The proprietor of Afe Babalola University, Ado- Ekiti, made the declaration yesterday at the Ekiti State capital at a news conference. He was reacting to the adoption of Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. “On April 18, 2022, I urged the Federal Government to suspend the 2023 general election and to raise an interim government of six months that will fashion out a new constitution for the country.”

 

Our Reporters

