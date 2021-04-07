News

$1bn arms deal: Again, army boss, CBN Gov. shun Reps panel

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

The Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele Wednesday refused to honour the invitation from the House of Representatives’ adhoc committee investigating the purchase of arms and ammunition for the military and paramilitary in Nigeria.
Members of the panel had on March 22 threatened to invoke the relevant sections of the constitution if they fail to honour the summon, just as a member of the panel, Hon. Bede Eke described the CBN in particular as an impediment to transparency and accountability in Nigeria.
The motion was moved by Hon. Bede Eke, from Imo eliciting overwhelming support of other members, even as the committee chairman tried to tone down the resolution.
Bede said: “Mr Chairman, distinguished colleagues, I think we have got to a situation where we really have to take a very hard stand on this matter, the last time the representative of the Chief of Army Staff came, we told him that the Chief of Army Staff should appear in person, at least to come and deposit the documents requested by this Committee because he is the man in charge of that agency.
“Mr Chairman, the CBN has been a problem to this House and they cannot operate the way they are operating because we approved that budget and this House will keep quite and they think they can do it all the time and get away with it.
“By the way, what are we asking for? Come and tell us how much you have paid for the purchase of arms. We have given you the right to fair hearing, are you hiding anything? We will not allow it, if there something you are hiding because you are CBN, we will not allow it.
“People are killed everyday, Mr Chairman, I want to move a motion, let me stop at this but I want this House and this Ad-hoc Committee, we don’t have time and we come here everyday and we sit 3, 4 hours waiting for a government agency, I want to move a motion that we summon, especially tr the Chief of Army Staff and CBN, enough is enough, the CBN Governor and the Chief of Army Staff must be summoned, that is when they will know we are serious,” Hon. Eke moved.
However, on April 7, the committee, who reached out to journalists in the afternoon for the investigative hearing, later decided to address a press conference, forcing many journalists to rush down from other engagements outside the National Assembly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Illegal encroachment: Lagos to demolish buildings, shanties

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

*Gives seven-day ultimatum to mechanics, food vendors to vacate Apapa Indications emerged on Sunday that offocials of the Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences Unit have concluded arrangements to demolish illegal structures encroached on ‘Idera Land Scheme’ in lbeju Lekki axis of the state. The agency, which disclosed this, also warned miscreants, illegal […]
News Top Stories

102 senators sponsor 448 bills, 7 have none

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

At least 102 senators have sponsored a total of 448 bills since the inauguration of the 9th Senate on June 11, 2019. Only seven senators have not been able to initiate any bill in the last 18 months.   Recall that the current National Assembly has initiated a total of 1,546 bills since inauguration with […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria receives $26.9bn from donors in six years –Minister

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Nigeria received $26.94 billion development assistance funds from international donors between 2015 and 2020, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clement Agba, said. Giving the breakdown of the fund, he said it comprises $2.34 billion received in 2015, $1.15 billion got in 2016 and $774.93 million collected in 2017. The minister said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica