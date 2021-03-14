$1bn Arms Fund: Buhari must order immediate probe by EFCC/ICPC 

As controversy continues to trail the claims by the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), that the $1billion fund meant for the purchase of arms to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-terror war got missing under the leadership of the ex-service chiefs, the Patriots for the Advancement Of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) has called on President Muhmmadu Buhari to immediately direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences

Commission (ICPC) to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations.

This is as the group also cautioned the NSA to stop playing politics with the lives of Nigerians with his unguarded uttrances.

Mongonu had in an interview with BBC Hausa Service last week claimed that funds meant for the purchase of arms to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-terror war got missing under the leadership of the ex-Service Chiefs.

However, following criticisms from powerful forces in the Presidency, the NSA was to recant and amend his assertions.

Duing the BBC interview, the NSA clearly said: “No one knows what happened to the money but by God’s grace, the president will investigate to find out whether the money was spent and where the arms went.

“It is not that we are not working to end the security challenge in the country. The president has done his own part and allocated huge amount of money to purchase weapons but they are yet to be here. We don’t know where they are.”

But in a statement in Abuja the Executive Director Of PAPSD, Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, stated that “the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno has once again proven his incapacity to perform and has by divine providence exposed his selfish agenda at the most difficult and challenging time for Nigeria.