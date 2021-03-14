News

$1bn Arms Fund: Buhari must order immediate probe by EFCC/ICPC 

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja  Comment(0)

As controversy continues to trail the claims by the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), that the $1billion fund meant for the purchase of arms to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-terror war got missing under the leadership of the ex-service chiefs, the Patriots for the Advancement Of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) has called on President Muhmmadu Buhari to immediately direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences

Commission (ICPC) to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations.
This is as the group also cautioned the NSA to stop playing politics with the lives of Nigerians with his unguarded uttrances.
Mongonu had in an interview with BBC Hausa Service last week  claimed that funds meant for the purchase of arms to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-terror war got missing under the leadership of the ex-Service Chiefs.
However, following criticisms from powerful forces in the Presidency, the NSA was to recant and amend his assertions.
Duing the BBC interview, the NSA clearly said: “No one knows what happened to the money but by God’s grace, the president will investigate to find out whether the money was spent and where the arms went.
“It is not that we are not working to end the security challenge in the country. The president has done his own part and allocated huge amount of money to purchase weapons but they are yet to be here. We don’t know where they are.”
But in a statement in Abuja the Executive Director Of PAPSD, Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, stated that “the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno has once again proven his incapacity to perform and has by divine providence exposed his selfish agenda at the most difficult and challenging time for Nigeria.
“Perhaps that explains why late CoA Abba Kyari did not allow the NSA to take full control and powers of security related issues because the tendency of undermining his employer for purely selfish reasons has been manifestly clear.
Managing security related crisis is not about ability to fluently speak good English or rhetorics.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FEC approves N62bn for road, water, other projects

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N62 billion for the execution of projects in Ministries of Works and Housing, Water Resources and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, at its sitting in the Presidential Villa yesterday, also honoured the late Lagos State governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who served […]
News

Police in Anambra arrest 3 suspects for alleged abduction, rape

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Police Command in Anambra has arrested three suspects, who allegedly abducted and raped a 24-yearold woman under the pretext of securing a job for her.   The command’s Spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Saturday. Mohammed said the suspects allegedly raped the victim repeatedly while in their custody, […]
News Top Stories

Ambassadors: PDP doing B/Haram’s job by criticizing Buhari’s nomination of ex- Service Chiefs –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

…says President rewarding hard work, exceptional sacrifice     The Presidency has accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of working for Boko Haram by criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating the former Service Chiefs for appointment as non-career ambassadors. Criticisms have trailed Buhari’s decision to nominate Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (rtd), Lt Gen Tukur […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica