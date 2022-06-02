1m Adamawa children to get free malaria treatment

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that no fewer than one million children from 3 to 59 months old are billed to get free malaria treatment in Adamawa State this year. Adamawa State Malaria Programme Manager, Benjamin Nashion, who said this during a one-day sensitization programme for media workers in Yola, said it was an intervention programme called Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC). Nashion said the exercise would begin on June 2 and will end in October. He urged the media personnel to help in sensitizing the general public to the programme for optimal results.
