1m Adamawa children to get free malaria treatment

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that no fewer than one million children from 3 to 59 months old are billed to get free malaria treatment in Adamawa State this year. Adamawa State Malaria Programme Manager, Benjamin Nashion, who said this during a one-day sensitization programme for media workers in Yola, said it was an intervention programme called Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC). Nashion said the exercise would begin on June 2 and will end in October. He urged the media personnel to help in sensitizing the general public to the programme for optimal results.

 

