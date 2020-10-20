1m kids to benefit from ‘Learn at Home Project’

No fewer than one million school children in Nigeria are expected to benefit from Data Science Nigeria/Malezi, Mastercard Foundation Learn at Home Project within the next 12 months. The initiative, tagged “Learn at Home,” will enable remote learning through multiple channels, such as radio, mobile and web to provide learning access to the children.

This initiative, which is facilitated by the Mastercard Foundation COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Programme, is a response to the prolonged closure of schools following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, which has left several millions of children without formal school learning over the last six months.

The project is initiated by Mastercard Foundation in collaboration with Data Science Nigeria and Malezi to provide opportunities for continued learning while schools are closed, as well as build long-term resilience in Nigeria’s education system so as to withstand future disruptions to the school calendar. According to the Country Head, Nigeria at the Mastercard Foundation, Chidinma Lawanson, said the project delivery is divided into two major channels – Offline and Online learning.

She noted that while Data Science Nigeria would take charge of delivery of the Offline learning and had already created a localised and relevant learning syllabus that could easily be accessed on radio stations close to the children and on any mobile phone by simply dial a USSD code, a data connection is not required.

“This pandemic continues to upend basic assumptions about where, when and how we learn, and work. Right now, the priority, in terms of education, is ensuring that children learn no matter where they are or whether they have access to the internet.”

