1m school children to benefit from ‘Learn at Home Project’

The prolonged closure of school occasioned by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have left over one million children in Nigeria without any formal school learning opportunities over the last six months.

This is because the cut off from any instruction, feedback or interaction with their teachers, learners are now at risk of losing important learning gains and will need to catch up on what they missed.

In view of this, Data Science Nigeria and Malezi in collaboration with Mastercard Foundation, recently provided opportunities for learning for students while schools are closed. The organisers also stated that they are building longterm resilience in the Nigerian education system to withstand potential future disruptions to the school calendar.

The initiative, entitled: ‘Learn at Home’, according to the organisers, will enable remote learning through multiple channels; namely, radio, mobile and web, and aims to provide learning access for one million children in Nigeria within the next 12 months. This initiative is made possible by the Mastercard Foundation COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Programme. Speaking at the occasion, the Country Head, Nigeria at the Mastercard Foundation, Chidinma Lawanson, said: “This pandemic continues to upend basic assumptions about where, when, and how we learn and work.

“Right now, the priority, in terms of education, is ensuring that children learn—no matter where they are or whether they have access to the internet. Ensuring universal learning continuity is critical if we are going to mitigate not just losses in learning, but the overall inequality being perpetuated by this crisis.” The project delivery is split into two major channels-offline and online learning, while it is expected that Data Science Nigeria will take charge of delivering the offline learning.

