Sports

1st AFN evaluation meet for Tokyo Olympics starts March 12

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The first evaluation meet towards getting Nigeria’s track and field athletes in top shape for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo will hold next weekend at the sports ground of the Federal University of Technology (FUTA) in Akure,the Athletics Federation of Nigeria has announced.

Thetwo-dayevent, according to Prince Adeniyi Beyioku, Secretary General of the AFN, will be the first in a seriesof activitieslinedupby the federation in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to prepare the athletes for the Olympic Games in Tokyo,Japan.

“FUTA in Akure will hold the first of the events and all our home based athletes are expected at the venue as they are also trying to meet the qualification standard set by World Athletics for the Games,” said Beyioku. ‘The event will actually be the second organised by the AFN led by Honourable Olamide George this year after the All-Comers meet held on the same ground last month,’Beyioku added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Europa League: Man United, Inter hit quarter finals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United came from behind to beat Austrian side LASK at Old Trafford, advancing to the quarter-finals of the Europa League 7-1 on aggregate. Anthony Martial came off the bench to score the winner four minutes from time, collecting Juan Mata’s precise through ball before finishing off his 23rd goal of the season from […]
Sports

NFF appoints Raji, Tobechukwu for Eagles, Falcons

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of Mr. Babafemi Raji as the new Media Officer of the Senior Men’s National Team, Super Eagles. He takes over from Mr. Toyin Ibitoye who has been in the post for five-and-half years. Raji, presently the Group Manager, Programmes and Contents in Brila Media Group, started […]
Sports

NBA, ExxonMobil Foundation, Africare donate sanitisers, handwashing stations to 30 ‘Power Forward’ schools in Abuja

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  As part of the Power Forward programme, ExxonMobil Foundation, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Africare, a leading non-governmental organisation (NGO) committed to addressing African development and policy issues, have donated 30,000 masks, 90 new handwashing stations and hand sanitisers to 30 Power Forward schools in Abuja.   The handwashing stations will reach 35,000 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica