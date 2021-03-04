1st AFN evaluation meet for Tokyo Olympics starts March 12

The first evaluation meet towards getting Nigeria’s track and field athletes in top shape for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo will hold next weekend at the sports ground of the Federal University of Technology (FUTA) in Akure,the Athletics Federation of Nigeria has announced.

Thetwo-dayevent, according to Prince Adeniyi Beyioku, Secretary General of the AFN, will be the first in a seriesof activitieslinedupby the federation in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to prepare the athletes for the Olympic Games in Tokyo,Japan.

“FUTA in Akure will hold the first of the events and all our home based athletes are expected at the venue as they are also trying to meet the qualification standard set by World Athletics for the Games,” said Beyioku. ‘The event will actually be the second organised by the AFN led by Honourable Olamide George this year after the All-Comers meet held on the same ground last month,’Beyioku added.

Like this: Like Loading...