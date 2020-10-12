1st Africa Data Protection Conclave set to hold October 15th

The first Africa Data Protection Conclave is set to hold virtually on Thursday October 15 and Friday October 16, 2020. Theme Personal Data Protection and Cybersecurity: Action Points for the Rise of the Africa Knowledge Economy, the Conference is designed to bring together the leading African nations in data protection and cybersecurity to discuss and chart a reinvigorated course for the African continent on personal data protection and cybersecurity.

The Conference is structured along 4 distinct lines of intervention: (i) The AU Convention on Cybersecurity and Personal Data Protection; (ii) Comparative Review of Jurisdictional Challenges in Personal Data Protection and Cyber Security Administration and Regulation; (iii) Data Sovereignty, Intellectual Property Protection and the Africa Knowledge Economy; and (iv) Personal Data Protection and Cybersecurity Justice Administration in Africa.

Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Oyeyemi Oke, quipped: “This is a virtual conference that we have put every detail in achieving. Consider it as Nigeria’s gift to Africa. We are honoured to be opportuned to work with all our partners in achieving it.”

Speaking to the Press, Bidemi Olumide, CEO at Taxaide Technologies Limited and Partner, AO2LAW (headline sponsors of the Conference) remarked:

“Nigeria has done and is doing a phenomenal job in data protection regulation.

Heralded by the unique vision and hard work of the current Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, during his time as the Director-General of Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Nigeria has since January 2019 seen a meteoric rise in data protection compliance and active citizen participation in the protection of their personal data. We have done great and it is just right for us to share our successes and lessons learnt with our fellow African brothers and sisters,” he said.

“A key feature of Nigeria’s success is the public private partnership model introduced by Dr. Patanmi and his team with the Data Protection Compliance Organisation concept. Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi current DG, NITDA and Dr. Vincent Olatunji, Director, NITDA will be at the Conference to speak more on this.

What NITDA started is clearly exportable, if not franchisable, and that is part of what this Conference is about. More importantly however is our need to also learn from the phenomenal work being done in Uganda, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and the rest of Africa. Interdependence is of greater value than independence. We must emulate the best and encourage the rest,” he added.

The 1st Africa Data Protection has as its headline sponsors, Taxaide Technologies Limited (Taxtech), Anaje Olumide Oke and Akinkugbe (AO2LAW), 21Search, Taxaide Professional Services Limited, NDPR Academy, Banwo & Ighodalo and ably supported by a host of brands and organizations. The Conference would begin with a keynote address by Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Nigeria’s Honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy who leads an array of more than 25 speakers comprising policy makers, captains of industry, legal luminaries and other stakeholders from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia, Uganda and the rest of Africa. Participation is free and intending participants can register for the conference at www.africadpconclave.com

Like this: Like Loading...